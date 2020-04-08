Zoa Morani Shares Health Update After Testing Positive To COVID-19: ‘Medicines Are Working’

Actress Zoa Morani hit headlines when she, her sister Shaza, and her father Karim Morani were tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Providing an update on her health, Zoa shared in a recent interview that she is feeling better and that the medicines are working.

"I'm feeling much better. The medicines are working. I've my fingers crossed. My parents' reports too will come soon. Hopefully, they won't test positive, and we can go back home," she told Bollywood Hungama.

Her father Karim has tested positive, as Zoa's brother Mohomed confirmed this to Mumbai Mirror and said that they had been anticipating this as Karim was with his daughters. Karim has been shifted to the Nanavati Hospital.

Zoa is at the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital whereas her sister Shaza is at the Nanavati Hospital.

Zoa had returned from a trip to Rajasthan in mid-March, and Shaza from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. Although Shaza did not show any symptoms, she was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital on Monday.

Zoa was last seen in the web series Bhoot Purva. Karim has produced Bollywood films such as Chennai Express, Ra.One, Dilwale and Happy New Year.

