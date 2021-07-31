12 Years Of Love Aaj Kal: Deepika Padukone On Her Character Meera: Simply Beautiful

Deepika Padukone is one actor who has time and again proved her versatility in her films. But Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal remains one of her most memorable works. Not only was she appreciated for her performance as Meera in the movie but it also proved to be one of he actress' most cherished character.

As the film ticks 12 years, the actor went on a trip down the memory lane and celebrated her character Meera.

Speaking about the film, Deepika shares, "I can't believe it's been 12 years since Love Aaj Kal already! Meera, I believe, was simply beautiful; inside out. A character many related to at the time. Just reminiscing about all those months we spent filming in Delhi and London, brings a smile to my face."

It was the actress' first film with director Imitaz Ali, who is known for his strong female characters in movies. The movie was a take on modern-day relationships and Deepika's performance as the free-spirited Meera was received well by the fans, and is still fresh in the minds of the audience.

The actress' career graph is considered that of a legend, with a success strike rate of second to none.