14 Years Of Guru: Amitabh Bachchan Calls The Film 'Fantastic'; Says Son Abhishek Was 'Marvellous'

Mani Ratnam's 2007 film Guru starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, completes 14 years today (January 12, 2021). While the Bob Biswas actor is currently busy with his upcoming projects, his father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his love for the film and was all praise for his son's peformance.

A fan reminded the stars of the milestone by sharing a compilation of some memorable moments from the film. Impressed with the fan-made video, Amitabh Bachchan reposted the montage on his Twitter page and wrote, "yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvellous" followed by heart emoticons.

See Amitabh Bachchan's tweet.

yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvellous ❤️❤️ https://t.co/78Jq4cLhL5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 12, 2021

Last year, while reflecting back at his journey on completion of two decades in the film industry, Abhishek Bachchan had written, "Guru brought me back together with Mani for the 2nd time, @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb for the 4th and #Mithunda, @balanvidya and @actormaddy for the first time. Guru, was one of the most creatively satisfying films in my career."

Further, the actor had also shared an interesting trivia about the film with a long post on his Instagram page.

Abhishek had written, "On the sets of Guru in October 2006 in Madurai.

Mani had decided to shoot the song Tere Bina ( my all time favourite) much after we had finished principle photography. If you look closely during the song I had long hair, which I had grown for my film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. Since this shoot happened in the middle of JBJ's shoot (Shaad, the director of JBJ can never say no to Mani as he used to be Mani's assistant and considers him to be like family, hence adjusted his dates to enable this shoot) I just shaved my beard but obviously couldn't cut my hair. They used to pin up my hair during this shoot to look shorter and match the continuity look of Gurukant Desai. This photo was taken whilst I was seeing the playback of the now famous scene where Guru says the very famous dialogue " जब लोग तुम्हारे ख़िलाफ़ बोलने लगे, समझ लो तरक़्क़ी कर रहे हो।". Mani, last minute decided to include this scene in the film. So we used to shoot all night for the song, sleep a couple of hours and then shoot this scene in the daytime in the patio of the hotel we were staying at in Madurai. I think it was the Taj. "

He had further added, "A fun fact. Also seen in this photo is one of my best friends Gaurav. Babu, as I fondly call him had come to visit me and Aishwarya during the shoot as he stays in Chennai.

Just as we were about to begin the scene Mani decided he wanted to shoot this scene in OS ( over the shoulder) of the "minister". Since we didn't have an actor on hand, they ( Mani and @dirrajivmenon [also seen in this photo]) literally put a very reluctant Babu into the shot as he was on set watching the shoot and made him into the "minister". I don't think he will ever forgive us for doing that to him and has since never visited any shoot of mine! 😁."

Mani Ratnam's Guru was inspired by the life of one of India's biggest business tycoons Dhirubhai Ambani. Touted to be one of Abhishek Bachchan's career best performances, the film was a recipient of many awards. Besides Abhishek Bachchan, Guru also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Coolie Accident: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls How His Father Cried Upon His Return From The Hospital

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Gushes Over Wife Aishwarya Rai, Says She Is His Favourite Co-Star