    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      15 Films Lined Up For International Competition At 52nd IFFI In Goa

      By
      |

      52nd International Film Festival of India has released the line-up of international movies for competition during the festival. The best of feature-length fiction films from all over the world are selected to compete in the section. It is one of the most important sections of the festival that features some of the best films of the year and these 15 films compete for the Golden Peacock and other awards.

      International-FIlm-Festival

      The movies that are part of the lineup include

      Any Day Now | Dir : Hamy Ramezan | Finland
      Charlotte | Dir : Simon Franco | Paraguay
      Godavari | Dir: Nikhil Mahajan | Marathi, India
      Întregalde | Dir : Radu Muntean |Romania
      Land of Dreams | Dir: Shirin Neshat & Shoja Azari | New Mexico, USA
      Leader | Dir : Katia Priwieziencew | Poland
      Me Vasantrao | Dir: Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari | Marathi, India
      Moscow Does Not Happen | Dir : Dmitry Fedorov | Russia
      No Ground Beneath The Feet| Dir : Mohammad Rabby Mridha | Bangladesh
      Once We Were Good For You | Dir : Branko Schmidt | Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
      Ring Wandering | Dir : Masakazu Kaneko | Japan
      Saving One Who Was Dead | Dir : Václav Kadrnka | Czech Republic
      Semkhor | Dir: Aimee Baruah | Dimasa, India
      The Dorm | Dir : Roman Vasyanov | Russia
      The First Fallen | Dir : Rodrigo de Oliveira |Brazil
      These films will compete for various categories of awards, viz:

      Best Film (Golden Peacock) - this award carries a cash prize of Rs. 40,00,000/- to be shared equally between the Director and Producer. The Director will receive the Golden Peacock and a Certificate in addition to the cash component. The Producer will receive a Certificate in addition to the cash component.

      Exclusive: Filmmaker Utpal Kalal On His Documentary The 14th February And Beyond's Success At IFFI Goa Exclusive: Filmmaker Utpal Kalal On His Documentary The 14th February And Beyond's Success At IFFI Goa

      Best Director: Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs.15,00,000/-

      Best Actor (Male): Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs10,00,000/-

      Best Actor (Female): Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs10,00,000/-

      Special Jury Award: Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs 15,00,000/- given to a film (for any aspect of the film which the jury wishes to award/acknowledge) or an individual (for his/her artistic contribution to a film). The award, if given to a film, will be given to the Director of the film.

      Danish World War II Drama Into The Darkness Bags Golden Peacock Award At 51st IFFIDanish World War II Drama Into The Darkness Bags Golden Peacock Award At 51st IFFI

      The Jury for the International Competition for 52nd IFFI comprises of

      Ms Rakhshān Banietemad (67yrs) | Iran | Filmmaker- Jury Chairperson
      Mr Stephen Woolley (65yrs) | UK | Film Producer, Director
      Mr Ciro Guerra (40 yrs) | Columbia | Filmmaker
      Mr VimukthiJayasundara (44yrs) | Srilanka | Filmmaker
      Mr Nila Madhab Panda (47 yrs) | India | Filmmaker

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 14:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 12, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X