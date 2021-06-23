15 Years Of Krrish: Hrithik Roshan Shares Video Celebrating The Most Loved Superhero

When you think of Indian superheroes, the first name that comes to mind is Hrithik Roshan, who brought Krrish to life on the big screen, giving every superhero enthusiast something to look forward to. The Krrish franchise is undoubtedly the country’s most loved and successful superhero franchise and set a benchmark for everything India had to offer within the popular genre.

Hrithik took to his social media to mark 15 years of this superhero classic, with a short video where Krrish can be seen spinning off his legendary mask while in the air. He captioned it, "The past is done . Let's see what the future brings . Krrish4 #15yearsofkrrish #Krrish4."

Krrish had global significance, was a trendsetter and established many firsts in Indian cinema – from being the first film to shoot in unexplored locations to paving the way for cutting edge visual effects in the country.

As the film celebrates 15 years, we are reminded of how Hrithik Roshan’s larger-than-life character is a manifestation of the superhero in all of us. It’s no surprise then that no Indian superhero character is as loved as Krrish, who kept evolving through the years and reflected the essence of every generation.

While everyone eagerly awaits the next instalment, Hrithik Roshan, who is synonymous with the character, took to his social media platform to hint that Krrish4 is definitely in the pipeline. The actor had earlier mentioned that given the anticipation surrounding the next Krrish film, the makers are all set to take this one to the next level and we expect nothing less from the cult franchise!