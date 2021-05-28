16 Years Of Bunty Aur Babli: Alisha Chinai Feels Aishwarya Rai's Angelic Presence Made Kajra Re An Iconic Song

Shaad Ali's 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan was a box office success. The film revolves around small town misfits who turn to a life of fraud and become an infamous duo known as Bunty and Babli, only to catch the attention of a cop.

Besides the entertaining plot and performances, one of the main highlights of the film was the famous 'Kajra Re' which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shaking a leg with the real life father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The song choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant was immensely popular with the masses.

Recently when Bunty Aur Babli clocked 16 years on May 27, 2021, singer Alisha Chinai who crooned this iconic song walked down the memory lane and recalled how the 'modern qawwali' style of singing was a challenge for her.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Alisha said, "The song needed reinventing my whole style and reinventing myself because everyone who said I couldn't do it, that was like telling them, 'Okay honey, that's how I do it!'"

The 8-minute-long song composed by Shankar Ehasaan Loy was inspired by a semi-classical genre of singing called 'kajari', and used sitar to give it a localised tune.

"I don't know how I did it, but I guess the song itself was a really fantastic composition. It pushed me beyond my limits and I'm glad that I could deliver it the way Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy wanted me to," the 'Made In India' singer told the tabloid.

Alisha further said that she believed that it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's angelic presence which made the song, an iconic item number.

"It sounded so angelic. It sounded like an angel singing for Aishwarya. She looked mind blowing. 'Kajra Re' became a trend-setter, a Bollywood anthem," Indian Express quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, a sequel to Bunty Aur Babli titled Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari is awaiting for its release. The film is helmed by Varun V Sharma.