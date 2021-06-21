2 Years Of Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor Says Wife Mira Rajput Encouraged Him To Be Part Of The Movie

As Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh turned two today (June 21, 2021), actor Shahid Kapoor went live on Instagram and had a happy chat with his followers. When one of the followers asked Shahid what his wife Mira Rajput thought about his role in the film, he said, "She was very supportive. In fact, she was the one who encouraged me to take up the role and be a part of the movie."

Shahid also thanked his fans for making his most flawed character, his most successful film. He said, "Thank you for making the most broken and flawed character my most successful film."

Recalling fun memories from the sets of Kabir Singh, Shahid revealed once the shoot of the film was cancelled in Mussorie due to heavy snowfall.

Reminiscing about that day, Shahid shared with his fans, "We couldn't get to the shooting location, and out of nowhere the crew started a snow fight. Kiara (Advani) was hiding in her hotel as she didn't want her look to get spoiled. But we found out and went to her room and destroyed it."

With respect to work, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey. The film also casts Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, and is slated to hit the theatres on November 5, 2021.

During the live session on Instagram, when Shahid was asked to share an update about Jersey, he said, "Jersey is ready for its release on the 5th of November, which is the Diwali week. That is pretty much where we are at the moment. We are hoping that theatres will be open by then. We thought which was the latest date we could release the film, and then thought Diwali would be the best idea because it is a family film."

Well, we can't wait to see Shahid on the silver screen.