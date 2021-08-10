20 Years Of Excel Entertainment: Amitabh Bachchan & Others Raise Toast For Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani

As the cult film Dil Chahta Hai clocks 20 years to its release today, Excel Entertianment co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani also completes 20 years in the industry. In these last 2 decade, the production house has treated the audience with some path-breaking content, cult films and web series. On the production house's 20th anniversary, Bollywood celebs too extended warm wishes and congratulated Farhan and Ritesh on the huge feat.

Farhan Akhtar Celebrates His Production Company Completing 20 Years, Remembers His Debut Film Dil Chahta Hai

Amitabh Bachchan shared, "T 3992 - #20YearsOfExcel Congratulations. https://youtu.be/8BpnL2w9zGo @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @excelmovies."

Hrithik Roshan took to his and shared, "Excel-ent 20 years, you guys! Take a bow 👏🏻 #20YearsOfExcel" @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @excelmovies."

Preity Zinta wrote, "Congrats @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid on your incredible journey together. Wish you guys all the best for completing #20YearsOfExcel. Hope you keep excelling in everything you do & always have as much fun working as we did in Dil Chahta Hai ❤️Loads of love always."

Congrats @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid on your incredible journey together. Wish you guys all the best for completing #20YearsOfExcel. Hope you keep excelling in everything you do & always have as much fun working as we did in Dil Chahta Hai ❤️Loads of love always https://t.co/7qq04KIYZh — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 9, 2021

Siddhant Chaturvedi who started his career with Excel Entertainment's Inside Edge, shared, "20 years of @excelmovies ❤️🙏 Congratulations @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar Thank you for all the iconic films, inspiring an era with love, friendship and pushing the boundaries with every film. Can't wait for more..."

Kareena Kapoor, too took to her Instagram story, celebrating 20 years of Excel Entertainemnt.

Farhan Akhtar Pens Birthday Wish For Daughter Shakya: 'Love You More With Each Passing Day'

It has been a wonderful ride of 20 years with heartwarming tales in form of movies and web series, that Excel Entertainment has treated us with, wishing them all the best for the journey ahead!