20 Years Of Lagaan: Aamir Khan Pens A Heartfelt Note, Thanks Ashutosh Gowarikar

One of the seminal films in Bollywood, Lagaan has completed 20 years of its release in 2021. The Aamir Khan starrer period-sports drama, which hit the theatres in 2001, went on to receive a nomination at the 74th Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The movie directed by Ashutosh Gowariker was then made on a then-unprecedented budget of approximately 25 crores. Lagaan was also Aamir’s maiden production and starred Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, and Paul Blackthorne in supporting roles.

To celebrate the two glorious decades of the path-breaking film, Zee network will simulcast Lagaan on Zee Bollywood and &pictures HD at 11 am on 15th June. Additionally, the documentary 'Chale Chalo’ (Making of Lagaan) will be showcased on &xplor HD and Zee Classic, on the same day at 2 pm and 5 pm respectively.

Aamir Khan To Play Chess Against Viswanathan Anand To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief

Aamir Khan shared a heartfelt note on Lagaan completing 20 phenomenal years that said, “Lagaan was, is, and continues to be, an amazing journey for me. It has been a journey in which I have met exciting new people, made new friends, started relationships that have lasted over 2 decades, shared so much with these wonderful people, learnt so much, experienced so many emotions, experienced so much. This journey has shaped me in so many ways. And in this journey, I want to thank, Ashu, the entire team of Lagaan, all the different teams that took it to the various audiences across the world, and all of you who have seen the film. We have all come together in this journey, some early, some later as we went along, but all of us are fellow travellers. I want to thank all of you for being my fellow travellers, and for making this journey so unique and fulfilling for me. Thank you for your time, your love, and your generosity of emotions. Much love.”

Sunny Deol On 20 Years Of Gadar: The Movie Helped Me Break Out Of Comfort Zone

Elaborating about the film, Ashutosh Gowariker said, “The box office response to my first two films jolted me. It also enlightened me to come back with a story that I believed in; a story that will all encompass a cinema loving audience. And the outcome was the script of Lagaan. And I was fortunate to have Aamir back me on this one, despite our previous film not setting the box office on fire. It is extremely difficult to convince Aamir to do a film; but once he commits, that is the greatest moment for the Director. And I can't thank him enough. Lagaan has been a most cherished and fulfilling experience for me. I thank the audiences for showering so much love and admiration to Lagaan over the years – 20 to be precise!!”