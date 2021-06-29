3 Reasons We Love Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju As The Film Completes 3 Years!

Rajkumar Hirani is truly the man with the 'Midas’ touch as all of his films went on to not just have cash registers ringing at the box office but continue to remain fondly remembered over the years. The filmmaker has always put content first and his unique style of storytelling reinforces his passion and love for the craft.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju headlined by Ranbir Kapoor with Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Maniesha Koirala and Dia Mirza completes 3 years today. On this occasion, we revisit 3 reasons the film made an impact and why we love it!

Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation as Sanju – While there’s no doubting that Ranbir Kapoor is a talent par excellence, leave it to director Rajkumar Hirani to truly push him out of his comfort zone and not just look like Sanju but become Sanju. The actor and filmmaker worked closely on the look, with several look tests and workshops to capture the finer nuances of the character.

Captured our attention – The film was engaging and engrossing right till the very end - a feat which wasn’t easy for the makers to achieve, especially since the public knew the life and story of the central character. However, the beauty of Raju Hirani’s storytelling and the sensitivity with which he handled the narrative left us wanting more!

Success ratio – The filmmaker has established himself as a brand that’s both credible and inventive which is obviously seen through his blockbusters right from 3 Idiots, Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, PK to Sanju. Let’s not forget his flawless track record; with every one of these films setting a benchmark not just in filmmaking but commercially as well. Sanju won Ranbir Kapoor the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and Vicky Kaushal the Best Supporting Actor, speaking volumes for how Hirani manages to bring out the best in his artists.