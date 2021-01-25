3 Years Of Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh Remembers His Tryst With The Dark Side In A Heartfelt Post

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat clocks 3 years today (January 25, 2021). Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles, the period drama tells the story of 14th century Muslim emperor Alauddin Khilji's attack on a kingdom after he was smitten by the beauty of its queen, Padmavati.

On completion of 3 years of Padmaavat, Ranveer who essayed the role of Khilji, celebrated the milestone by sharing a heartfelt post on his Instagram page that read, #3YearsOfPadmaavat My tryst with the dark side. An unforgettable experience. Thank you Sanjay Sir for making me a part of this spectacular vision. #Khilji #3YearsOfPadmaavat.

He also posted a video which featured his message on the last date of the film's shoot. Have a look at the video.

Earlier, in an interview, Ranveer had revealed that he had initially turned down Padmaavat as he was in a happy space in his personal life.

"I found the character so loathsome, so despicable and so dark, so messed up. It was out of sheer fright and fear that I told Sanjay sir that this might take me into sort of a hole that I may not come out of. I can see myself going a bit barmy on this guy and I don't know if I was at that stage in my life. I was very happy. DP (Deepika Padukone) and I were gonna get married. It was all roses. Touchwood, Joolelaal," the actor had said, further adding that Sanjay Leela Bhansali somehow managed to convince to take up the role.

In his latter interviews, Ranveer had said that he may never play a dark, menacing role like Alauddin Khilji again as it made him explore such hidden depths of negativity that he actually had to see a psychiatrist to get back to 'normal'.

Nevertheless, Ranveer's hard work paid off, and the actor walked away with many accolades and awards.

Coming back to Padmaavat completing three years today, the official Instagram page of Bhansali Productions also shared a video in which we see Deepika getting all emotional on the last day of the film's shoot.

Upon its release, Ranveer, Shahid and Deepika starrer Padmaavat was a commercial success, and it eveb bagged three National Film Awards.

