420 IPC Release Date And Streaming Time On ZEE5 [Details Inside]

Manish Gupta's directorial 420 IPC is all set to stream on ZEE5 and we are here with all the details of its release date and release time. The suspense thriller is a courtroom drama that revolves around a chartered accountant, played by Vinay Pathak, accused of forgery. The task at hand is to prove himself innocent in court.

420 IPC will start streaming on ZEE5 at 12 pm from December 17, 2021. The film also stars Gul Panag, Ranvir Shorey and Rohan Vinod Mehra in key roles. While Gul plays the role of Vinay Pathak's wife in the film, Shorey plays the character of public prosecutor.

Earlier, while speaking about the film, Manish Gupta had said in an interview that his films are often based on real people. He said that he makes sure that his characters are based on real people and he stays away from stereotypes.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Gul Panag: People Are Still Influenced By My Off-Screen Persona When They Offer Me Roles

"People in real life are never completely good or bad. They are usually grey with varying degrees of good or bad. So, I infuse my characters with motivations and traits like those of real people. Writing comes very naturally to me because I approach it as an organic process. Once my research is complete, the script flows on its own. Directing a film comes effortlessly to me because while writing the script, I've already directed it on paper," said Manish while speaking to a media agency.

Gul Panag Says She Used To Do 'Jadhu, Pocha' After Winning Miss India

He further said, "That's why I've been the solo screenplay and dialogue writer for all the films directed by me so far namely, Darna Zaroori Hai (main story), The Stoneman Murders, Hostel, Rahasya & now 420 IPC."