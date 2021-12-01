420 IPC Trailer Out! Vinay Pathak And Ranvir Shorey’s Film Is Going To Leave You Intrigued

ZEE5, India's largest homegrown OTT platform, picks content-driven stories which make for impactful films and next up is another such intriguing courtroom drama about an economic offence. The wait for a glimpse of '420 IPC' starring veteran actors like Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Gul Panag and promising actor Rohan Vinod Mehra is over as the makers released the trailer of the suspense drama.

Directed by Manish Gupta and produced by ZEE Studios and Rajesh Kejriwal and Gurpal Sachar under their banner Kyoorius Digital P.L, the film centres on a chartered accountant Bansi Keswani (Pathak), who is arrested for an economic offence. Mehra plays the part of Pathak's defence lawyer, while Shorey will be seen essaying the role of an eccentric Parsi public prosecutor with Panag playing the wife of Pathak's character.

The trailer shows Vinay Pathak as a simple Chartered Accountant who has influential clients like the Deputy Director of MMRDA. When this client is arrested by the CBI for a 1200 crore scam and when another client accuses Keswani (Pathak) of stealing and forging 3 blank cheques of Rs. 50 Lakhs each, Keswani's life turns upside down as he fights the grave accusations of theft, forgery, and attempted bank fraud. The trailer keeps the viewers guessing as to whether Keswani is a crook or a victim?

Writer-Director Manish Gupta mentions, "After exploring murder mysteries and false rape cases in my previous films, I wanted to make a suspense film that did not involve a violent crime and had subtle humour. I'd got the idea for 420 IPC during my extensive three years of research for Section 375 that brought me face to face with court procedures in economic offence cases - which I found to be an unexplored premise for a film."

Vinay Pathak mentions, "I believe in the power of good writing and that's what '420 IPC' is. It's a tight script written by Manish Gupta with an edgy plot which will keep the audience hooked till the last frame. I play a simple family man, a chartered accountant, who finds himself in the midst of a scam. Please block the date - 17th December - and watch this suspense drama on ZEE5."

Ranvir Shorey mentions, "In '420 IPC', I am portraying the role of an eccentric Parsi public prosecutor which is something I haven't done before. This is a riveting suspense film about an economic offense which is an uncharted topic in Bollywood, so I am excited to see audience's reaction to the trailer and the film."

Ram Madhvani Shares The Special Element Of Aarya Season 1 And Season 2

Gul Panag mentions, "ZEE5 is known to support content-driven stories and give a global platform to impactful storytellers and I am so glad to have been a part of '420 IPC' which has a dynamic team comprising writer-director Manish Gupta and such talented actors. It truly is a spectacular film on a serious crime but served with a side of subtle humour. I can't wait for 17th December when everyone all over the world can watch the film on ZEE5."

Paras Madaan On His Fiancée Soumita Das: She Understands Me Inside Out (EXCLUSIVE)

Rohan Vinod Mehra mentions, "With a plethora of content choices out there, it is my endeavour to offer something unique and edgy to my fans. '420 IPC' is just the kind of film I was waiting to dip my feet in, and I am elated that I could be an integral part of it. It is a double whammy for me that it is premiering on India's largest homegrown OTT platform ZEE5, which is available in over 190+ countries so that this film can reach the global audience as well."

Watch '420 IPC' exclusively on ZEE5 from 17th December 2021.