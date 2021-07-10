63-Year-Old Dancing Dadi Aka Ravi Bala Sharma Dances To Deepika Padukone's Mohe Rang Do Laal

Dance enthusiasts may be aware of 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma who is fondly known as 'Dancing Dadi' often dancing to some popular dance tracks. Her lovely dance videos often prove that it is never too late to follow one's passion. Ravi Bala enjoys massive popularity on her social media handle. She recently danced to Deepika Padukone's song 'Mohe Rang Do Laal' from the movie Bajirao Mastani that has gone viral on social media in no time.

Talking about the same, Ravi Bala Sharma can be seen slaying with her graceful steps and mesmerizing expressions. Fans were quick to react to the same leaving some red heart and clapping emojis. Take a look at the video.

Deepika Padukone Spotted At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Office, Is There Something In The Pipeline?

Not only this, she had stunned her fans by dancing to the song 'Manmohini' that was picturized on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Ravi Bala Sharma could be seen grooving to the song flawlessly with some quick yet graceful movements. Take a look at the same.

Deepika Padukone Starts Shooting For Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham Starrer Pathan: Report

Ravi Bala Sharma had learnt Kathak from her father during her childhood. She had worked as a music teacher for 27 long years at a government school. The COVID-19 lockdown had 'Dancing Dadi' create her Instagram and Facebook profile wherein she started sharing her beautiful dance videos, taking the internet by storm. It can be safely said that she has become quite the social media sensation due to her grace, talent, passion and determination.