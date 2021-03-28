    For Quick Alerts
      66th Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Thappad Win The Top Honours

      The 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 are finally announced. The prestigious awards were announced through a digital platform owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Irrfan Khan, the late actor bagged the Filmfare lifetime achievement award (posthumous). The legendary actor also won the Best Actor trophy for his brilliant performance in Angrezi Medium.

      Taapsee Pannu bagged the Best Actress trophy for her exceptional portrayal of Amrita in Thappad. The movie, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha, went on to bag the black lady for the Best Film at the Filmfare Awards 2021. Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary superstar won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in Gulabo Sitabo.

      Read the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 complete winners list here:

      66th Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Thappad Win The Top Honours

      Lifetime Achievement Award

      Irrfan Khan

      Best Film

      Thappad (Director: Anubhav Sushila Sinha)

      Best Director

      Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

      Best Film (Critics)

      Eeb Allay Ooo! (Director: Pratheek Vats)

      Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

      Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

      Best Actor (Critics)

      Amitabh Bachchan - Gulabo Sitabo

      Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

      Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

      Best Actress (Critics)

      Tillotama Shome- Sir

      Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

      Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

      Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

      Farrokh Jaffar- Gulabo Sitabo

      Best Story

      Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

      Best Screenplay

      Rohena Gera (Sir)

      Best Dialogue

      Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

      Best Debut Director

      Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

      Best Debut (Female)

      Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

      Best Music Album

      Pritam- Ludo

      Best Lyrics

      Gulzar- Chhappak (Chhappak)

      Best Playback Singer (Male)

      Raghav Chaitanya- Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)

      Best Playback Singer (Female)

      Asees Kaur- Malang (Malang)

      TECHNICAL AWARDS

      Best Action

      Ramazan Bulut, Rp Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

      Best Background Score

      Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

      Best Cinematography

      Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)

      Best Choreography

      Farah Khan- Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)

      Best Costume Design

      Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

      Best Editing

      Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

      Best Production Design

      Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

      Best Sound Design

      Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

      Best Vfx

      Prasad Sutar(Ny Vfx Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

      SHORT FILM AWARDS

      Best Film (Fiction)

      Shivraj Waichal (Arjun )

      Best Film (Non-Fiction)

      Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar (Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary)

      Best Actor (Female)

      Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)

      Best Actor (Male)

      Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)

      Best Film (Popular Choice)

      Devi

      Story first published: Sunday, March 28, 2021, 2:31 [IST]
