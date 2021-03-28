66th Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Thappad Win The Top Honours

The 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 are finally announced. The prestigious awards were announced through a digital platform owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Irrfan Khan, the late actor bagged the Filmfare lifetime achievement award (posthumous). The legendary actor also won the Best Actor trophy for his brilliant performance in Angrezi Medium.

Taapsee Pannu bagged the Best Actress trophy for her exceptional portrayal of Amrita in Thappad. The movie, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha, went on to bag the black lady for the Best Film at the Filmfare Awards 2021. Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary superstar won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in Gulabo Sitabo.

Read the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 complete winners list here:

Lifetime Achievement Award

Irrfan Khan

Best Film

Thappad (Director: Anubhav Sushila Sinha)

Best Director

Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Film (Critics)

Eeb Allay Ooo! (Director: Pratheek Vats)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics)

Amitabh Bachchan - Gulabo Sitabo

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actress (Critics)

Tillotama Shome- Sir

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Farrokh Jaffar- Gulabo Sitabo

Best Story

Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay

Rohena Gera (Sir)

Best Dialogue

Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Director

Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Debut (Female)

Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Music Album

Pritam- Ludo

Best Lyrics

Gulzar- Chhappak (Chhappak)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Raghav Chaitanya- Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Asees Kaur- Malang (Malang)

TECHNICAL AWARDS

Best Action

Ramazan Bulut, Rp Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Background Score

Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best Cinematography

Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Choreography

Farah Khan- Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)

Best Costume Design

Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing

Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Production Design

Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Sound Design

Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best Vfx

Prasad Sutar(Ny Vfx Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

SHORT FILM AWARDS

Best Film (Fiction)

Shivraj Waichal (Arjun )

Best Film (Non-Fiction)

Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar (Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary)

Best Actor (Female)

Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)

Best Actor (Male)

Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)

Best Film (Popular Choice)

Devi

