66th Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Thappad Win The Top Honours
The 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 are finally announced. The prestigious awards were announced through a digital platform owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Irrfan Khan, the late actor bagged the Filmfare lifetime achievement award (posthumous). The legendary actor also won the Best Actor trophy for his brilliant performance in Angrezi Medium.
Taapsee Pannu bagged the Best Actress trophy for her exceptional portrayal of Amrita in Thappad. The movie, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha, went on to bag the black lady for the Best Film at the Filmfare Awards 2021. Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary superstar won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in Gulabo Sitabo.
Read the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 complete winners list here:
Lifetime Achievement Award
Irrfan Khan
Best Film
Thappad (Director: Anubhav Sushila Sinha)
Best Director
Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Film (Critics)
Eeb Allay Ooo! (Director: Pratheek Vats)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)
Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)
Best Actor (Critics)
Amitabh Bachchan - Gulabo Sitabo
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)
Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)
Best Actress (Critics)
Tillotama Shome- Sir
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)
Farrokh Jaffar- Gulabo Sitabo
Best Story
Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)
Best Screenplay
Rohena Gera (Sir)
Best Dialogue
Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Debut Director
Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)
Best Debut (Female)
Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)
Best Music Album
Pritam- Ludo
Best Lyrics
Gulzar- Chhappak (Chhappak)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Raghav Chaitanya- Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Asees Kaur- Malang (Malang)
TECHNICAL AWARDS
Best Action
Ramazan Bulut, Rp Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Background Score
Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)
Best Cinematography
Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Choreography
Farah Khan- Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)
Best Costume Design
Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Editing
Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)
Best Production Design
Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Sound Design
Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)
Best Vfx
Prasad Sutar(Ny Vfx Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
SHORT FILM AWARDS
Best Film (Fiction)
Shivraj Waichal (Arjun )
Best Film (Non-Fiction)
Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar (Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary)
Best Actor (Female)
Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)
Best Actor (Male)
Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)
Best Film (Popular Choice)
Devi
