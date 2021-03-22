67th National Film Awards Complete Winner's List: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpyaee & Dhanush Bag Big Honours

The 67th National Film Awards were announced on March 22, 2021, by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. While the awards were set to be held in May 2020, they were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the complete list of 67th National Film Awards winners:

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle-Hindi) and Dhanush (Asuran-Tamil)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi (The Tashkent Files)

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu

Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami

Best Audiography: Khasi

Best Editing Film: Jersey (Telugu)

Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

Special Mentions: Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)

Best Films In Various Language

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Iewduh

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender

Feature Film Awards

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7

Non-Feature Film

Best Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

Best Directorial Debut: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember

Best Arts and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/ English)

Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)

Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical)

Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)

Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times (Hindi)

Best Voice-over/ Narrration: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka.

