      67th National Film Awards Complete Winner's List: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpyaee & Dhanush Bag Big Honours

      The 67th National Film Awards were announced on March 22, 2021, by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. While the awards were set to be held in May 2020, they were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

      Here is the complete list of 67th National Film Awards winners:

      Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea

      Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)

      Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle-Hindi) and Dhanush (Asuran-Tamil)

      Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi (The Tashkent Files)

      Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)

      Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak

      Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo

      Best Cinematography: Jallikattu

      Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami

      Best Audiography: Khasi

      Best Editing Film: Jersey (Telugu)

      Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim

      Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri

      Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

      Special Mentions: Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)

      Best Films In Various Language

      Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

      Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

      Best Khasi Film: Iewduh

      Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze

      Best Telugu Film: Jersey

      Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

      Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita

      Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

      Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

      Best Marathi Film: Bardo

      Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

      Best Kannada Film: Akshi

      Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

      Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

      Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender

      Feature Film Awards

      Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

      Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu)

      Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

      Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7

      Non-Feature Film

      Best Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

      Best Directorial Debut: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)

      Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember

      Best Arts and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

      Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

      Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

      Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

      Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

      Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

      Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)

      Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

      Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

      Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/ English)

      Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

      Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)

      Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)

      Best Audiography: Radha (Musical)

      Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)

      Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times (Hindi)

      Best Voice-over/ Narrration: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka.

