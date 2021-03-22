67th National Film Awards Complete Winner's List: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpyaee & Dhanush Bag Big Honours
The 67th National Film Awards were announced on March 22, 2021, by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. While the awards were set to be held in May 2020, they were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Here is the complete list of 67th National Film Awards winners:
Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle-Hindi) and Dhanush (Asuran-Tamil)
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi (The Tashkent Files)
Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)
Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak
Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu
Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami
Best Audiography: Khasi
Best Editing Film: Jersey (Telugu)
Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri
Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay
Special Mentions: Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)
Best Films In Various Language
Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Iewduh
Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender
Feature Film Awards
Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu)
Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7
Non-Feature Film
Best Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)
Best Directorial Debut: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)
Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember
Best Arts and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)
Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)
Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)
Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges (English)
Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)
Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)
Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)
Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)
Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/ English)
Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)
Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)
Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)
Best Audiography: Radha (Musical)
Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)
Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times (Hindi)
Best Voice-over/ Narrration: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka.
