67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Chhichhore Bag Big Honours

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presented the 67th National Film awards on Monday morning. The leading acting awards were conferred to Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut while Bollywood films Chhichhore, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, was presented as the Best Hindi Film award. While Rajinikanth was presented with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, south star Dhanush also won for his acting performance alongside Bajpayee.

Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala were present at the National Film Awards' ceremony, which is being held in Delhi. Nitesh while accepting the award remembered the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said, "Sushant was an integral part of the film, and he will continue to be so. We are very proud. I am sure he will be proud too."

"We are dedicating this award to him," Sajid added. The official Instagram account also shared a picture of Sajid with the last actor dedicating the big win. Take a look,

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut also expressed her excitement on winning the best actress award. She took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her desi look at the event. She wrote, "Today I am receiving joint National Award for two of my performances.. Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi (2019), Panga(2020). I also co-directed Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi. Immense gratitude for the teams of these films ... 🥇🥇"

Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri's film The Tashkent Files also won the National Award in the Best Screenplay and Dialogue category. While Vivek said, the award is a great encouragement, Pallavi who won as best Support actress said winning the National Award is a "great moment of happiness and a responsibility."

Rajinikanth Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award From Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Check out the full list of feature film awards

Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Actor (shared): Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)

Best Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Costumes: Sujith Sudhakaran and V. Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi), Sunil Nigwekar and Nilesh Wagh

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Iewduh (Khasi), Debajit Gayan

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada), Vikram Mor

Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu), Raju Sundaram

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam), Siddharth Priyadarshan

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Radhakrishnan Parthiban

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Resul Pookutty

Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali), Kaushik Ganguly

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali), Srijit Mukherji

Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): The Tashkent Files (Hindi), Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam), Gireesh Gangadharan

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu), Navin Nooli

Best Children's Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial (Monpa)

Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Lewduh

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender

Special Mentions: Biriyani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)

Notably, the 67th National Film Awards were announced in March 2021 honoured the best in cinema in 2019 as the awards were postponed due to the pandemic.