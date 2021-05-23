7 Years Of Kriti Sanon: Actress Shares Super Adorable Throwback Pictures From The Sets Of Heropanti, See Below

Kriti Sanon completes 7 years in the industry today as her debut, Heropanti released on this day, 7 years ago. The leading actress has come a really long way in such a short span of her career.

Taking to her social media, Kriti marked the day with some throwback pictures from the sets of Heropanti with her co-star Tiger Shroff, director Sabbir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

In a heartfelt caption, she wrote, "7 Years of Heropanti, 7 Years in the industry, 7 years of Loving what i do.. Its been a beautiful journey so far, the best phase of my life.. These pictures bring back so many memories.. Missing you guys more today @tigerjackieshroff #SajidSir @sabbir24x7 @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson 💖💖" Take a look!

Sharing sweet pictures, she thanked Sajid Nadiadwala for introducing her to the magical world of cinema as she also mentioned how the journey from Heropanti to her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey has been the best phase of her life.

She will also be reuniting with Tiger Shroff for an upcoming action flick, Ganapath. The talented actress also mentions how she was selected and signed the film on the very day of her audition.

The reigning actress, who was a complete outsider to the industry, has become one of the top names holding 7 big budget films in her kitty currently, of which one is also a Pan-India film. She has achieved all of this within just 7 short years, which speaks volumes of her talent

Kriti's 7 film lineup includes pan-India film, Adipurush with Prabhas, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Hum Do Hamaare Do, Mimi, Ganapath and another unannounced project.