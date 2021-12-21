83-director-kabir-khan-feels-proud-to-bring-the-story-of-india-s-greatest-victory-on-screen

The most anticipated sports film, 83 is only 3 days away and now the director of the film, Kabir Khan is here to share his excitement to see this film. In the video uploaded by the makers, Kabir Khan can be seen saying, "When all the odds were against them, they did no give up. They stood the ground and fought back. And the rest they say is history. Watch the greatest history on big screen, in cinemas near you."

The makers shared Kabir Khan's video writing, "The captain of the ship himself, @kabirkhankk, is proud to bring the marvelous tale of India's greatest victory on the celluloid! 3 Days To 83. #ThisIs83 BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW!@BookMyShow: Link in Bio @paytmtickets : Link in Bio 83 IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D."

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win.

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj's production, and Kichcha Sudeepa's Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated this Christmas on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.