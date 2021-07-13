'83 Director Kabir Khan Remembers Yashpal Sharma; 'Was Excited To Show Him What We've Done With His Character'

Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma who was a part of Kapil Dev led World Cup winning team, died of cardiac arrest in New Delhi. He was 66. As the news of Sharma's demise broke, the star cast of Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83 which chronicles India's historic 1983 World Cup win, took to their respective social media handles to pen heartfelt tributes on their respective social media handles.

Meanwhile, in a chat with Pinkvilla, the film's director Kabir Khan reacted to the news of Sharma's demise and said, It's really sad. We received the news in the morning, and it's terrible and shocking. They have all become family for us, as we have spent so much time with them. He was a very important contributor, and in fact there are two matches where without his contribution India would not have gone ahead."

Ranveer Singh And Team '83 Pay Tributes To Yashpal Sharma

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan director said that he was looking forward to showing '83 to Yashpal Sharma as actor Jatin Sarna who is essaying the role of the late cricketer in the sports drama has pulled off that role brilliantly.

"I was really excited to show him what we have done with his character. Actor Jatin Sarna has played him brilliantly, and it's sad that we couldn't show him that part. I always saw him as one of the fittest and a strong looking man for his age. He was famous in the team for being someone who was strong, always eating almonds - it really comes as a shock," Kabir told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, Tahir Raj Bhasin who is also a part of '83 condoled Yashpal Sharma's demise and said, "Saddened by the demise of Yashpal Sharma. A story of sheer grit and incredible sporting spirit in the history books of Indian cricket. Yashpal Sir was a rock on the pitch and a major reason for India's 1983 World Cup win. Today I remember his accomplishments and immense contributions that made the country proud. Condolences to his friends, family and fans. May he rest in peace."

Speaking about '83, the film has an ensemble cast which comprises of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Jiiva, Adinath Kothare, Jatin Sarna, Boman Irani and Pankaj Tripathi.