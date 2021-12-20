83 First Movie Review Out!

Last night (December 19, 2021), the makers of 83 arranged the special screening of the film in Mumbai and many celebrities got the chance to watch the film beforehand. Among others, actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was also present at the special screening of Kabir Khan's 83, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role and we are here with the film's first movie review.

Suchitra took to Twitter and wrote, "Now watching #83 . OMG pure magic. I feel like i am actually there!! Wow. Bravo. And its a sixer!!! Team #83 hits it out of the park!!! Proud feeling for every Indian, the film has me feeling nostalgic euphoric - its simply fantastic. #KapilDev paaji tussi great ho @rajankapoor @kabirkhankk @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone take a bow. Wah. Mazaa aa gaya."

She further wrote, "Special mention of the actor who plays #Srikanth in #83. Superb performance."

Singer Palak Muchhal who also attended the special screening of the film, tweeted, "Just finished watching the film #83.. Such a respectful ode by @kabirkhankk, @RanveerOfficial and the incredible team to the glorious victory of India at the 1983 world cup! Surreal experience! #ThisIs83."

83 is the sports drama, which chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. The film is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.