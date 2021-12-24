83 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Will Online Leak Affect The Business Of The Film?

Going by positive word of mouth, the film is expected to good business at the box office, despite the online leak. Be it trade analysts or netizens, the film has been receiving positive feedback from every corner of the nation.

Here's How Trade Analysts Reacted To Film...

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share his quick review about the film and wrote, "#83TheFilm: WINNER. The 1983 World Cup win is immortalised on celluloid with #83TheFilm... Decent first half, excellent second, superb finale... #Ranveer Singh delivers a sparkling performance... A winner - on pitch, on screen too. #83TheFilmReview."

Abhishek Parihar on the other hand wrote, "#83TheFilm is GENIUS, PARADIGMATIC & VINTAGE. #83MovieReview: Story of a Phoenix Rising From Ashes to become a Superpower and The Treatment that turns theatres into Live Stadiums inciting Standing Ovations at Mass Scale.

#ThisIs83."

Celebs Laud 83

Apart from netizens, celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, etc., who caught the special screening of the film, are also in awe of it.

Ranveer Wins Hearts Of Audience

Man of the moment Ranveer Singh must be elated to receive praise from his fan, as well as critics, for portraying the role of former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev in the film so brilliantly.