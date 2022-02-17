83 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
Kabir Khan's 83 which took B-town by storm after multiple special screenings, arrived in theatres today (December 24, 2021), and the film has been already leaked online by several notorious sites. Having said that, it's not the first time, when a big film like 83 got leaked online on the very first day of its release. Earlier, many theatrical releases like Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2, Salman Khan-starrer Antim: The Final Truth and Ahan Shetty-starrer Tadap met with the same fate.
Will Online Leak Affect The Business Of The Film?
Going by positive word of mouth, the film is expected to good business at the box office, despite the online leak. Be it trade analysts or netizens, the film has been receiving positive feedback from every corner of the nation.
Here's How Trade Analysts Reacted To Film...
Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share his quick review about the film and wrote, "#83TheFilm: WINNER. The 1983 World Cup win is immortalised on celluloid with #83TheFilm... Decent first half, excellent second, superb finale... #Ranveer Singh delivers a sparkling performance... A winner - on pitch, on screen too. #83TheFilmReview."
Abhishek
Parihar
on
the
other
hand
wrote,
"#83TheFilm
is
GENIUS,
PARADIGMATIC
&
VINTAGE.
#83MovieReview:
Story
of
a
Phoenix
Rising
From
Ashes
to
become
a
Superpower
and
The
Treatment
that
turns
theatres
into
Live
Stadiums
inciting
Standing
Ovations
at
Mass
Scale.
#ThisIs83."
Celebs Laud 83
Apart from netizens, celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, etc., who caught the special screening of the film, are also in awe of it.
Ranveer Wins Hearts Of Audience
Man of the moment Ranveer Singh must be elated to receive praise from his fan, as well as critics, for portraying the role of former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev in the film so brilliantly. And why not? After all, his each and every fan is proud of his hard work and efforts that he has put in the film.
With every film, Ranveer just proves that he is here to stay and he is a powerhouse of talent!