83: Kabir Khan Reveals Why He Cast Deepika Padukone To Play Romi Dev

Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports drama 83 is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The Kabir Khan directorial also marks Ranveer and Deepika Padukone's reunion on screen after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

While Ranveer is essaying the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev, Deepika is playing his wife Romi Dev. In a recent tete-a-tete with ETimes, director Kabir Khan opened up on why he cast the Chhapaak actress in his life.

The filmmaker told the tabloid that he chose Deepika for the role as she had the energy he was looking for the character of Romi.

Khan was quoted as saying, "I didn't have Mrs. Kapil Dev on my mind as a character in the story of 83 when I was writing it. But when I met Romi, I realised that Kapil is incomplete without Romi. She has an energy that makes Kapil Dev complete. However, I knew one thing: We couldn't give Romi's character much screen time as the story revolves around the cricketers. Now, Deepika is not just one of the finest actresses and a superstar but I got the energy from her that I saw in Romi that reflects on Kapil Dev."

Recalling Deepika's reaction when he offered her the role, the director revealed that Deepika asked him if she would be able to make space for herself in a story dominated by boys. However once she heard the full story, she happily agreed to be a part of it.

Kabir Khan's 83 chronicles India's historic World Cup in 1983. The film has an ensemble cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna, Jiiva, Chiraj Patil, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badri, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani. The movie is slated to release in theatres on December24, 2021.