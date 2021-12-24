83 Movie Live Audience Review: Moviegoers Shed Happy Tears While Watching The Ranveer Singh-Starrer

Finally, one of the most awaited films of 2021, Kabir Khan's 83, has arrived in the theatres today, and we are here with its live audience review. The film chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the team defeated tournament favourites West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone plays the character of Dev's wife, Roma Bhatia.

Ever since the trailer of the film was shared among netizens, audience have been waiting to relive India's greatest victory on the silver screen. So, let's see if the film is worth the hype, as well as long wait...

Anuj Radia @AnujRadia: Watched #ThisIs83 with my parents today. My father wept tears of joy as he recalled the historic moment of India's cricketing victory. I lived that through his experience & @83thefilm.

Abhishek Parihar @BlogDrive: #83TheFilm is GENIUS, PARADIGMATIC & VINTAGE. The Story of a Phoenix Rising From Ashes to become a Superpower and The Treatment that turns theatres into Live Stadiums inciting Standing Ovations at Mass Scale.

brat @FlybrownG: Every actor has that "one" film in their career & 83 is that film for @RanveerOfficial. Outstanding. Idk how he outdoes himself everytime. People were crying, hooting and clapping. Everyone is in for a big treat tomorrow. This is going to be one of Bollywood's best films.

Meeraj @meeraj2709: It's a tribute rather than a movie.Evokes right emotions. A tad bit melodramatic but enjoyable @RanveerOfficial is brilliant while everyone got ample opportunity to shine. @kabirkhankk thank you for making us feel the same again. @deepikapadukone.

Vicky kashyap @Vickyinvincible: I had tears of joy in my eyes while watching this movie !!! ..... MIND BLOWING !!!

Going by the reviews, it's pretty clear that Ranveer has managed to woo his fans once again with his acting chops, and Kabir Khan made the right decision to cast Ranveer as Kapil Dev.

(Social media posts are unedited.)