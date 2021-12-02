83: Mumbai Police Uses Ranveer Singh Starrer To Raise Awareness Amongst Public To Wear Their Masks

With the risk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, along with some restrictions, it seems that the Mumbai Police are leaving no stone unturned to raise awareness amongst the public to continue to take precautions against the pandemic. However, the official social media handle of the Mumbai Police often take inspiration from Bollywood while doing so. The latest movie that became an inspiration for the account was none other than Ranveer Singh's 83. Mumbai Police a scene from the recently released trailer to spread a much-needed message.

Talking about the same, the Mumbai Police used a picture of Ranveer Singh as former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev. Ranveer as Dev can be seen saying, "He doesn't know defence." The account captioned the same stating, "When you don't wear your mask in spite of '83' million reminders." Take a look at the same.

Needless to say, this witty usage of the 83 trailer was much appreciated by the netizens. One of the users stated, "What an Instagram handle" while another netizen wrote, "Most funny and epic handle on Instagram right now." One user also stated, "@mumbaipolice lit !! Salute."

83 Trailer: Ranveer Singh And Team Bring An Inspiring Story Of India's Historic 1983 World Cup Win

Meanwhile, the trailer of 83 has been receiving a lot of love from the masses. Netizens could not stop raving about Ranveer Singh's performance as Kapil Dev in the same. The casting of the other team members has also been lauded. Talking about the film, it revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win.

Ranveer Singh Drops New Poster Of 83; Trailer To Release Tomorrow

The movie has been helmed by Kabir Khan and will be released on December 24, 2021. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi in the pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone will be seen essaying Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

83 will be released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It will also be arriving in cinema theatres in the 3D format. Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the movie. Prithviraj's production and Kichcha Sudeepa's Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions of the film.