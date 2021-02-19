'83 Release Date Out: The Ranveer Singh Starrer Sports Drama Will Release In Theaters On June 4

Last year, many big Bollywood releases failed to keep up with their release dates owing to the COVID-19 crisis. One amongst them is Kabir Khan directed sports drama '83 which stars Ranveer Singh as former Indian captain Kapil Dev.

But now, as theatres have opened up, the makers are all set to release the film on the big screen after a delay of over a year. '83 will be released in theatres this year on 4 June. Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan have announced the release date of the film, sharing the film's poster.

Singh took to his Instagram and wrote, “June 4th, 2021 !!!! 🏏🏆 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. See you in cinemas !!! #thisis83” Take a look!

'83 will be releasing in five languages ​​including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Besides Ranveer, the film has a stellar ensemble cast which includes names like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi and others. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a cameo role.

'83 chronicles India’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. The highly-anticipated biggie has been bankrolled by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala.

