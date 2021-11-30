83 Trailer: Ranveer Singh And Team Bring An Inspiring Story Of India's Historic 1983 World Cup Win

After a long wait, the makers of the much awaited film 83 have released the trailer of the iconic cricket match of India. The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable, the cricket drama is all set to hit the big screens on 24th December 2021.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer and captioned it as, "The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable! #83Trailer in Hindi Out Now."

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Adinath Kothare: Consistency In Delivering Quality Is What Makes You A Star

Have a look at the trailer.

The actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Ranveer Singh Drops New Poster Of 83; Trailer To Release Tomorrow

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release. 83 will be releasing in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will also be arriving in cinema halls in the 3D format.

Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj's production, and Kichcha Sudeepa's Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

The film is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.