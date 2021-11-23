A Look Into The Dynamic Life Of Beat Artist Ravi Ranjan Kumar

Many times people are discouraged from pursuing their dreams and many lack the courage to pursue their dreams. The same cannot be said for Ravi Ranjan Kumar.

Ravi Ranjan Kumar (19) is a beat artist, influencer and social media expert from the city of Patna.

Originally hailing from Nawada, Ravi has built a business- Grow Experts through which he works with brands and other big names to set up strategies. He is a living example of if you do what you love you will never work a day in your life. He works tirelessly on his business, his social media presence, on his music career and is also working towards a graduate degree in computer applications.

When one has achieved the same level of success that Ravi has, they would not think of leaving their cocoon or trying to pursue anything else. But always the one to think out of the box, Ravi takes chances and skilfully juggles between producing music, maintaining a good relationship with his 160k+ followers on Instagram, managing his own digital marketing firm and being a graduate student. He works independently and does everything himself and does it with a smile on his face because of his passion and commitment to his work.

Ravi has released hit tracks like Flavours of Patna, Trap Beat and Libra Tune.

At Grow Experts, Ravi has made strides in the field of public relations, social media marketing and digital promotions.

Despite all this success, Ravi remains humble and puts just as much effort into his work now as he did when he started his journey. He says, "To an outsider, all my work and accomplishments would feel like they went to sleep and when they woke up I had built a castle. I've realised that no one except yourself knows the efforts and work you had to put in to be where you are today. I love everything I do, I always follow my heart and I have no intentions of stopping. I am going to keep walking to where the road takes me, and keep giving my best."