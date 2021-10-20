A R Rahman Returns As BAFTA Breakthrough India Ambassador, Announces Applications Open For The Second Year

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announces A R Rahman as the Breakthrough India ambassador for another year as they invite a new round of applications in India for the programme. Supported by Netflix, this programme will be open for prospective talent across the film, games and television industries. The BAFTA Breakthrough India programme will once again identify, promote and support Indian talent within these industries on a global scale.

A. R. Rahman, composer and BAFTA Breakthrough Ambassador said, "BAFTA Breakthrough India is an awe-inspiring initiative that offers the unique opportunity to promising artists to connect with influential experts in their field, serving as a life-changing experience. India has supreme talent to offer which was evidenced by the overwhelming response received during the first round of Breakthrough India that compelled the jury to select ten deserving participants instead of five as originally planned. I am delighted to be back working with BAFTA and once again look forward to unearthing remarkable Indian talent in film, games and television for the world stage."

Akin to the debut initiative, BAFTA Breakthrough aims to celebrate Indian talent by offering a bespoke programme of support - helping participants develop knowledge about the industry, develop their craft, address barriers to progression, and network globally with people who can influence their careers. The programme provides a bursary to support international networking opportunities, further to this, recipients will also receive:

● One-to-one industry meetings and group roundtable sessions

● Global networking opportunities with BAFTA membership, industry and peer to pee Breakthrough cohorts

● Access to Career Coaching sessions and support with professional skills development

● Access to BAFTA's virtual programme of events and screenings for 12 months

● PR support and showcasing as part of Breakthrough

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said, "India has a wealth of talent waiting to be discovered and showcased. For the second year, we are delighted to open applications for BAFTA Breakthrough supported by Netflix. The high quality of applicants in our first year prompted the jury to select ten individuals rather than five, and we look forward to receiving applications from the very best emerging talent in film, games and television again."

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, said, "Coming together to create opportunities for fresh talent and offering them a global platform is vital to the growth of the entertainment industry. Through the BAFTA Breakthrough India initiative, we want to drive progress in creating a more inclusive industry where many tales are told, and many voices tell those stories. We look forward to an equally enthusiastic and quality response as in the first year."

The incredibly talented list of BAFTA Breakthrough's first cohort comprised of the future stars of the film, games and television industries: Akshay Singh (Writer), Arun Karthick (Director/Writer), Jay Pinak Oza (Cinematographer), Karthikeya Murthy (Composer), Palomi Ghosh (Actor), Renu Savant (Director/Writer), Shruti Ghosh (Game Developer & Art Director), Sumit Purohit (Director/Writer), Tanya Maniktala (Actor) and Vikramaditya Singh (Director).