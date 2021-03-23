A Thursday: Maya Sarao’s Intriguing Look As Journalist From Upcoming Thriller Is Out!

RSVP Movies has now revealed Maya Sarao's look from their upcoming direct-to-digital thriller, A Thursday with Blue Monkey Films. Directed and written by Behzad Khambata, the film is based on unthinkable events taking place on A Thursday.

Taking to their social media, RSVP movies shared Maya's look as they wrote, "Reporting live on National Television, knowing that one mistake could cost her everything. Meet the bold and fearless @mayasarao reporting live, all that happened on a #AThursday."

Maya will be playing the role of a journalist reporting live on television as she can be seen in a striped blazer over a pink shirt with hair cut short and watch on her wrist with a serious look on her face.

The film tells the story of an intelligent playschool teacher, Naina Jaiswal played by Yami Gautam who takes as a hostage, 16 toddlers. Showing Yami in a grey character for the first time, Maya will be seen as a journalist and Neha Dhupia will play the cop.

The producer of A Wednesday, Ronnie Screwvala will be producing A Thursday under RSVP as well as he is always looking to bring new scripts and talents after back to back announcements recently.

This interesting thriller stars a multi-talented cast of Yami Gautam, Maya Sarao, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia and Atul Kulkarni in important roles.

A Thursday, produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, will release digitally in 2021 and commenced shooting recently.

