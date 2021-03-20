A Thursday: Neha Dhupia Is The New Cop In Town; See Her First Look From The Film

RSVP movies have recently revealed Neha Dhupia's look for their upcoming direct-to-digital thriller, A Thursday with Blue Monkey Films. Directed and written by Behzad Khambata, the film is based on unthinkable events taking place on a Thursday.

Taking to their social media, RSVP movies shared Neha's look and they wrote, "There's a new cop in town, @nehadhupia as ACP Alvarez in #AThursday. Let the investigation begin! 👩🏻‍✈️💥."

The talented actress will be essaying the role of a police officer named ACP Alvarez in the film. In the newly released still, Neha looks perfect for the part in a blazer and pants with a shirt under and rolled up sleeves completing her look with aviators and tied up hair.

The film shows the story of an intelligent play school teacher, Naina Jaiswal played by Yami Gautam who takes 16 toddlers as hostage. Showing Yami in a grey character for the first time, Neha will be seen as the cop.

The producer of A Wednesday, Ronnie Screwvala will be producing A Thursday under RSVP as well as he is always looking to bring new scripts and talents after back to back announcements recently.

This interesting thriller stars a multi talented cast of Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao in important roles.

A Thursday, produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, recently went on floors. The film will release digitally in 2021.

