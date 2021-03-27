Aadar Jain On Being Madly In Love With Tara Sutaria: We Give Each Other A Lot Of Happiness

A few months ago, both actor Aadar Jain and actress Tara Sutaria made their relationship official on Instagram, and left fans awwing over their cuteness. They're often seen together at B-town events and gatherings of the Kapoor family or weddings.

In a conversation with a leading daily, when Aadar Jain was asked about his relationship with the Student Of The Year 2 actress, he said, "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can say about it."

Meanwhile, Aadar is busy promoting his upcoming film Hello Charlie which also casts Shlokka Pandit, Jackie Shroff, and Elnaaz Norouzi in the lead roles. It's Aadar's second outing post the release of his debut film Qaidi Band in 2017.

When asked if Tara has already seen the movie, he said, "She has seen the movie and she has really, really loved it. She kept saying, I think she spoke to Pankaj (Saraswat) sir also and told him what she felt and loved all the characters, and loved Shlokka and loved the entire script, and the concept and the fact that it is so unique and it's one of a kind. She's just saying already that it is one of her favourite movies."

Directed by Pankaj Saraswat and produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Hello Charlie will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021.

