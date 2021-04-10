Aadar Jain On Celebrities Choosing To Hide Their Relationships: They Have Their Own Personal Reasons For It

Besides their work, Bollywood stars are constantly under the spotlight for their personal life as well. While some celebrities wear their heart on their sleeve and openly talk about their relationships, others choose to keep that part of their lives under wraps. Actor Aadar Jain in a recent conversation with Zoom shared his take on this aspect of a celebrity's life.

Talking about stars who choose to hide their relationships, and those who flaunt theirs, Aadar told the entertainment portal, "Everyone is different, so you can't do what other people do. They have their own personal choices. If they want to hide something, they have their own personal reasons for it. If they want to talk about something that's their own choice, but there's no pressure that because some people are doing it, you have to do it."

When it comes to Aadar, the Qaidi Band actor is dating Tara Sutaria. After rumours of their linkup did the rounds in media when they attended a Diwali bash together few years back, the couple finally made their relationship Insta-official last year. Since then, Aadar and Tara have been dropping love-soaked comments on each other's posts.

On a related note, in a recent tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, Aadar also opened up about his ladylove and said, "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can say about it."

With respect to work, Aadar Jain's Hello Charlie released on digital platform on April 9, 2021. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria recently started shooting for John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor starrer Ek Villain 2. The actress will also be seen opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in his Bollywood debut Tadap.

