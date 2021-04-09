Aadar Jain Says GF Tara Sutaria Brings Him A Sense OF Calm And Peace; ‘We Are Good For Each Other'

Aadar Jain who has been making headlines for his latest release Hello Charlie, has never shied away from talking about his relationship with Tara Sutaria. Recently during an interview, he shared that she brings him a sense of calm and peace.

While talking about love keeping him grounded amid the hectic life of a celebrity, Aadar told Free Press Journal, "Tara is a very important part of my life and together we have a great time...she brings me a sense of calm and peace. We're good for each other in many ways. She loves my work and we always encourage each other to do better."

Meanwhile, Aadar who debuted with Qaidi Band in 2017, took four years to return to the screen with Hello Charlie. When asked the reason behind the hiatus, he said, "I think you need to ask the question to the pandemic. My first film came out in 2017. I signed my second film in 2018 and it was shot in 2019."

Aadar went on to reveal that Hello Charlie was suppose to release in 2020 but had to be pushed back due to the pandemic. The film has finally released on Amazon Prime Video today, April 9. 2021.

Talking about the same, he told the portal, "Now, the film is releasing on OTT and I am really happy that the film is finally seeing the light of day. The trailer has had 2.3 million views and the film is releasing in 240 countries simultaneously. So yes, things did shape up well in the end."

While he is a complete film buff, Aadar said that he would not mind working in short films or on OTT. He added, "I would do whatever came my way. I love watching films and whether it is the short format or the long one, it does not bother me. It is all about how the film is made irrespective of platform. The story has to be engaging and my character should have scope. That is all I look at because I always go with my gut feeling."

Aadar Jain is yet to announce his upcoming projects, meanwhile, Tara will be seen in films like Tadap, Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain Returns.

ALSO READ: Aadar Jain On Being Madly In Love With Tara Sutaria: We Give Each Other A Lot Of Happiness

ALSO READ: Aadar Jain Says He Wants To Build His Own Identity; 'I Have Started Right From Scratch'