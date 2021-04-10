Aadar Jain Shares His Take On Nepotism; Says 'Eventually You Have To Show Your Hard Work And Talent'

Ever since Kangana Ranaut talked about nepotism on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, celebrities do find themselves being asked this question in various interviews. Further, this topic once again gained momentum post Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise last year.

Aadar Jain too, weighed in on nepotism debate in a recent conversation with RJ Sidhharth Kanan. The actor who is the grandson of Raj Kapoor, said that he understood why people felt opportunities came easy to him as he belonged to the illustrious Kapoor family. He pointed out that eventually, it all boils down to hard work and talent.

Aadar worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar and Farah Khan before he bagged his Bollywood debut in the form of Habib Faisal's 2017 musical drama Qaidi Band.

The actor told Siddharth Kanan, "I can agree with them to a certain extent that maybe you have a foot in the door; you can call a producer, a director, you have people's numbers on your phone. But eventually, you have to show your hard work, you have to show your talent."

He further continued, "I feel like the odds are really the same for everyone. I'll give you an example. A lot of people ask me about this. Yes, I got the opportunity to assist big directors like Karan Johar and Farah Khan, who were big directors that my mother and family have known for many years."

Talking about how landed his first acting stint, Aadar shared that he met Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma when he was assisting Karan Johar on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The actor recalled, "She met me and she said, 'Do you want to be an actor?' I said, 'I am dying to be an actor, I want to audition.' That is how it happened. Call it luck, destiny, fate, hard work, talent, I don't know. But I can only take my chances when I get them. And I was lucky enough to meet her, audition for the film, get Qaidi Band, and then, the fate of the film is based on the audience. You can't help certain things."

On a related note, Aadar Jain's second Bollywood film Hello Charlie released on digital platform last week.

