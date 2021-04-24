Aadar Jain Wishes To Be Part Of A Superhero Franchise; Says 'I Would Be Over The Moon If This Happens'

Aadar Jain recently expressed his wish to be a part of a superhero franchise. The actor said that as an artiste, he would love to enthral children with his films and being a superhero will enable him to do so.

Aadar said that he was a huge fan of Batman while he was growing up and said that he idolized the superhero character. He was quoted as saying, "I would love to be a part of a superhero project. Growing up, I was a huge fan of Batman and idolised him for what he stood for. The Batman Nolan franchise is my all-time favourite."

The actor revealed that he has always been a comic book fanboy and added, "I have marvelled at the superheroes all my life as they are true spectacles for audiences and I have this long-standing wish to be a part of a superhero universe."

He said, "I think I'm trying to manifest this dream to become a reality and I would be over the moon if this ever happens. As an actor, I like doing projects that appeal to kids and families and I hope that this dream of mine becomes a reality."

Interestingly, Aadar's cousin Ranbir Kapoor is doing a superhero film, Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.

Speaking about work, Aadar was last seen in Pankaj Saraswat's adventure film Hello Charlie which also starred Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain, Shlokka and Elnaaz Norouzi in pivotal roles. The film premiered on Amazon Prime.