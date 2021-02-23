Aaliyah Kashyap Confesses About Stalking Other Girls Posting Flirty Comments On Her Ex-Boyfriend's Posts!

In her new YouTube video, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shared her fans' secrets anonymously, and reacted to their confessions in an honest way. When a girl confessed that she and her boyfriend are getting matching tattoos secretly, Aaliyah said that she would never dare to do that with her boyfriend.

She said, "I don't know what to say to that. I personally would never get matching tattoos because there is no guarantee if your relationship is going to work out. Not that I am saying it is not going to work out but no relationship is guaranteed, no matter what. I feel like getting a matching tattoo is such a big commitment and I would definitely regret it. If you want to do that, then go ahead."

Responding to another fan's confession who admitted about having a major crush on her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, Aaliyah said, "I don't blame you, cause me too, sis." Well, that was one cool reply. Aaliyah surely knows how to gel up with her fans.

In the same video, Aaliyah also confessed that in her previous relationship, she used to stalk other girls posting flirty comments on her ex-boyfriend's posts.

"I think every girl does. I used to do that too; now, not as much. Now, it doesn't really bother me. In my previous relationships, I used to do that all the time. It's fine, it's natural," asserted Aaliyah while reading a confession of the girl about stalking other girls.

Earlier, while interacting with her fans through her videos, Aaliyah had revealed that she does not want to make any career in Bollywood.

"The movies my dad makes aren't very commercial. I obviously grew up watching my parents but for me, it seems normal because that is what I grew up watching. So, it's not like, 'Oh my God, it's Bollywood.' I don't get fascinated by it. That is not what I want to do, I am trying to stay away from it," had said Aaliyah.

