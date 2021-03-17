Aamir Khan Breaks His Silence On Quitting Social Media; Says 'Don't Create Theories'

A day after his birthday on March 14, Aamir Khan announced his decision of quitting social media which came as a huge shocker to all his fans. His announcement sent the netizens into a tizzy as various speculations started doing the rounds on social media.

Amid this, Aamir was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday at the screening of the film Koi Jaane Na in which he features in a special song titled 'Har Funn Maula' with Elli AvrRam. While the superstar was exiting the screening, the paparazzi caught up with him and asked about his decision to bid goodbye to all his social media handles.

In response, the actor told the shutterbug, "Aap log apni theories mat lagaiye. Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon. Social media pe hu kahaan main! Mujhe laga ki yaar waise bhi kuch daalta nahi hu main. (Don't create your theories. I am always lost in my own world. Am I even there on the social media? I thought I anyway don't post much on social media)."

For the unversed, on Monday (March 15, 2021), Aamir had bid goodbye to the social media world by issuing a statement that read, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday 😘 My heart is full😊 In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway 🙄😉 I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official Lots of love, always 🤗 a."

With regards to work, the superstar is currently busy working on the post production of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of Tom Hank's classic film Forest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.

