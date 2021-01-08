Aamir Khan Criticised For Playing Cricket With Kids Without Wearing Mask

Actor Aamir Khan's latest video is going viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons. In the video, the actor is seen playing cricket with some children in Mumbai without donning a mask. Many netizens criticised the actor for being irresponsible, and wondered if he's not afraid of the ongoing pandemic.

A user wrote, "Aamir Khan ko maak ki zaroorat nahi hai ab. Lagta hai vaccine le li hai bade bhai ne (Aamir Khan doesn't need mask. It seems the big brother has already taken the vaccine).

Another user slammed Aamir for putting his mask on the ground and wrote, "Irresponsible Aamir saheb mask ko Zameen pe rakhatha? Role model ho par itna cleanness nahi hai apka."

Apart from netizens, TV actress Kishwer Merchantt also called him out for not wearing a mask and wrote, "None of them wearing a mask? How? Why?"

Interestingly, some netizens also defended Aamir, and said that he didn't violate any rule because it's difficult to play cricket while donning a mask and also, he was playing cricket with children while maintaining enough distance from them.

A user wrote, "People need to breathe while playing a sport ..isnt that common sense."

"If they wear a mask while playing they are going to suffer from shortness of breath. And anyways while playing they are quite far away from each other," wrote another user.

What's your take on Aamir Khan's cricket video? Do you feel that he violated the rules or was he right at his part? Tell us in the comments section below.

With respect to work, Aamir has recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which is directed by Advait Chandan and is a Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. As of now, the film is slated to release in theatres on Christmas this year.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

