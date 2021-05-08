Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Reveals She Suffered Slipped Disc At 19; Says She Feels Fat And Cries In Gym

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan turned a year old today (May 8, 2021). She shared a video on her Instagram page and revealed that she suffered a slipped disc at the age of 19, which has restricted her movement. In the video, Ira spoke about the difficulties that she faced after suffering a slipped disc and also vowed to take up one-month workout challenge.

She captioned the video as, "Happy Birthday to me! 4 weeks, 7 days a week, 25 minutes a day. Can I do it? No matter how I'm feeling emotionally. Can I do this for myself? #challenge."

In the video, Ira said that she does not know how to start, but she is going to do it.

She said, "I feel fat and now I am using the word fat like people do when they don't really think about what they are saying and they just say words. Because I don't actually mean fat. What I feel is heavy. I can tell that I have put on weight but that is different from feeling heavy. I haven't done any physical exercise consistently for more than a month in over four years, maybe more."

She further added, "I got a slipped disc at 19 and I am now 23. Today, I turn 23. I am still so far away from where I used to be. I cry in the gym not because I feel fat but because I feel unable to move the way I used to and it really bothers me."

Recalling her childhood days, she said that she used to jump off the bed and never got off the bed normally because she was a fit kid. Unfortunately, now, she can't even get off a chair and she has to convince herself to stand up from a chair.

"Who thinks about standing up from a chair? I do and it has been bothering me and I have done nothing about it. It's entirely my fault. I let go so much," added Ira.

Ira further said that her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, who's also a fitness trainer will help her with the one-month fitness challenge.

"I am going to be working out 25 minutes a day. Popeye (Nupur) is going to be curating those 25 minutes and I am holding myself accountable by having to tell you guys every day about my workout. It's going to be five days of workout and two days of stretching and abs, so I will be doing physical activity every day for 25 minutes. It is only 25 minutes, so I have no excuse to not do it," said Ira.