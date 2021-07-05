Aamir Khan's Divorce: Memes Featuring Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & Karan Singh Grover Go Viral

Ever since Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao released an official announcement about their divorce, the actor has been receiving flak from netizens. While there are many fans who are lauding Aamir and Kiran for parting ways in the most dignified way, others are simply targeting the Rang De Basanti actor for getting divorced for the second time. Many netizens took a jibe at the actor saying that he's indeed 'perfectionist' as he divorced both his wives- Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, after togetherness of fifteen years.

Be it Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, several memes on Aamir Khan's divorce has taken the internet by storm. Interestingly, most of the memes feature actors like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Singh Grover, and netizens are having a field day on social media platforms. Have a look..

Aamir is catching fishes, in the meanwhile salman reacts... #AamirKhanDivorce pic.twitter.com/3yiLNIryOD — Gaurav Thakkar (@gauravthakkarr) July 3, 2021

#AamirKhanDivorce

Every celebrity after 10 20 years to marriage : pic.twitter.com/H8cyhhvhWG — RAHUL (@_jain_sahab__) July 3, 2021

Salman khan right now -



Dear God

Itna divorce ho rahe hai plz abhishek bacchan ka b divorce krwa do😁😆😂🤣#AamirKhanDivorce pic.twitter.com/l06zTHEFdV — Introvert s (@introvert_s_drm) July 4, 2021

Aamir khan after living in a relationship for 15 years #AamirKhanDivorce pic.twitter.com/Ncmj7Xe9Z3 — Bawander doge (@mouseanony549) July 4, 2021

Yesterday (July 4, 2021), both Aamir and Kiran appeared in a new video to address their fans about their separation, and asked them to pray for their happiness. Aamir assured his fans that even though he and Kiran will not continue their journey as a married couple, they both are a part of the same family.

With respect to work, Aamir will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is expected to release in theatres on Christmas 2021. The film is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.