Aamir Khan Shelves His Dream Project Mahabharat? Read On

There was much buzz around Aamir Khan's desire to bring alive the Indian epic Mahabharat on celluloid. The actor was reported to have been working extensively on the same which he even considered being one of his dream projects. However, fans who have been waiting with bated breath for more developments on the project may be in for a disappointment as the 3 Idiots actor has now decided to shelve the project.

A source close to Aamir Khan revealed to Bollywood Hungama about the same wherein it mentioned that the actor cannot afford to devote two years of his life to make a web series. For the unversed, Mahabharat was supposed to be presented as a web series for the viewers. The source added that at present, Aamir needs to be associated with a big-budgeted film that will be helmed by a reliable director. The source also specified that the idea for shelving the project was not just commerce-based and that there were several other factors considered before making the decision.

The source went on to say that making Mahabharat would have also invited unsavoury controversies. Thus, Aamir Khan felt that working on the project currently might not be the right choice. Aamir had also walked out of the ambitious Rakesh Sharma biopic to focus on the project. Meanwhile, Aamir is gearing up for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chadha which is also one of the most-awaited films of this year.

We had earlier reported that Laal Singh Chadha will be wrapping up its final schedule in Kargil between May-June this year. A source close to the Aamir Khan starrer had shared, "The team is waiting for the snow to melt so that the team can go ahead and shoot the Kargil war sequence in the month of May-June. This sequence is of great importance to the film's plot." The team of the film is waiting for the conditions in Kargil to become better for a smooth-sailing shoot. The movie will also be starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role and will be helmed by Advait Chandan. The movie is the Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning film, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role.