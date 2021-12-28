Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Sushmita Sen-Rohman & Other Biggest Celebrity Splits Of 2021

While many couples reunited in 2021, others also parted ways. Some of the most loved celebrities have split up and confirmed their break-up either on social media or in public forums. From celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen, plus Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, have all endured heartbreaks this year.

Here is a look at some of the biggest celebrity splits of 2021 across the globe,

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao who tied the knot in 2005, welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011. Earlier this year in July, the two announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage. The pair said in a joint statement calling the next chapter of their life as a new journey, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

The former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen began dating Roham back in 2018. While recently reports emerged claiming there was trouble in paradise, the actress took to her Instagram to release that the two have parted ways. She captioned the post saying, "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains."

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya

South superstars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya also announced their divorce in October 2021. In a joint statement, the duo said, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

"We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement added.

Kirti Kulhari and Saahil Sehgal

Kirti Kulhari also confirmed her divorce from her husband, actor Saahil Sehgal, in April 2021. Kirti Kulhari in her statement revealed that their separation was a mutual choice and assured everyone that she is in a "fine place" right now. She conceded that the decision was not "simple," but "it is what it is."

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Earlier this year, Zayn and Gigi, who welcomed their daughter Khai, have had an on-and-off relationship for years. The two reportedly split after a source told TMZ that Zayn "struck" Gigi's mother, Yolanda, the month prior. Soon after Zayn shared a statement on social media and asked for privacy. He denied the allegations and asked for "a place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," adding that the incident "was and still should be a private matter."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim and Kanye who have four kids together, filed for divorce earlier this year. The pair, who started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014 decided to part way seven years later. The reports came after Kanye made a public statement about aborting a child and calling out the Kardashian family. After several ups and downs, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in January that Kardashian planned to file for divorce. The couple has decided to co-parent their kids together in joint custody.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Singer Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke the hearts of their fans by announcing their amicable in November 2021. The two started dating in 2019, after several years of speculations. They shared a joint statement announcing their split, it read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."