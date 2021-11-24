Aamir Khan On Laal Singh Chaddha-KGF 2 Clash: I Had A Conversation With Yash; Volunteered To Promote His Film

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to lock horns with Yash's pan India film KGF Chapter 2 at the box office on April 14, 2022. The Aamir-starrer was earlier slated to hit the theatre screens on Valentines' Day 2022. In his latest interview with trade analyst Komal Nahta, Aamir Khan has opened up on this big box-office clash.

The superstar revealed that he 'profusely apologised' to the KGF team for transpassing on their release date with Laal Singh Chaddha. Explaining the reason behind shifting the release date, Aamir said that since he is playing a Sikh for the first time in his career, he felt that the Baisakhi day would be apt for his film's release.

Aamir told Komal, "Ideally, I would never take a date which has already been finalised by the producer of another big film. I hate to give the impression that I am trespassing on someone else's territory, but since I am playing a Sikh for the first time in my career, the Baisakhi day (14th April) seemed to be the most appropriate for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha."

He continued, "Before I finalised the date, I profusely apologised to the producer (Vijay Kiragandur), director (Prashanth Neel), and lead man (Yash) of KGF Chapter 2. I wrote to them and explained my predicament. I told them how the lockdown had made matters difficult for all producers. I also explained that a Baisakhi release for my film would be ideal. They understood my viewpoint and were good enough to ask me to go ahead in spite of their film releasing on the same day. I was very touched by their gesture."

He also revealed that he had a heart-to-heart conversation with KGF star Yash and even volunteered to promote the latter's film. Aamir went on to say that he is a fan of the KGF franchise and would be watching the film in a cinema hall on April 14.

"In fact, I had a long heart-to-heart conversation with Yash who was very supportive of my plan. I told him that KGF was an established brand name and so, people would definitely patronise the sequel. I also told him that since his was an action film whereas mine was a family film as it was a love story, the two films would hopefully not eat into each other's collections. I also volunteered to promote his film. I told Yash, I would be watching his film on 14th April in a cinema hall as I am a fan of the KGF franchise, like millions of others," Aamir told the trade analyst.

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. On the other hand, KGF Chapter 2 is the second installment of the two-part series and is a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1. The action flick spearheaded by Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.