Aamir Khan On Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot: We Were Dealing With Corona & Kareena

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was announced back in 2019, however, the film's shooting schedule has seen several delays due to the pandemic. A video of the film's actor and producer Aamir Khan is currently making the rounds on the internet, where the actor can be seen giving an update about the film.

Accompanied by wife Kiran Rao, Aamir in the video opened up about the film's shooting schedule and several challenges faced by the makers. He went on to say that while the world was only dealing with Coronavirus, the Laal Singh Chaddha team was also dealing with Kareena's pregnancy.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. The film's first scene follows a feather floating in the air, flying over trees, people's shoulders, cars and finally lands at the leading actor's foot.

Referring to the first scene of the 1994 film, Aamir said, "Advait (Chandan) who's the director of the film, he and I often joke that when we took on this film we've actually made our lives become like a feather. Different wings are pushing us in different directions and we're just kind of flowing with it."

The film set to release on Christmas 2020, had to be postponed due to the pandemic, after which Kareena also announced her pregnancy. "We're going to just figure out where we land up by the end of it because while the rest of the world was dealing with corona, we were dealing with corona and Kareena who is the heroine of the film. She became pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction," Aamir added.

In the video, he also said, "So we'll see where it lands, but so far things are going well and for now, things seem to be in control. Hopefully, by the end of the year, we should see the film." The video shared by a fan club was uploaded on March 30, 2021. It is unclear when the video was taken and by whom.

Filmmakers have begun delaying Bollywood film releases once again due to the growing COVID-19 positive cases. Aamir is yet to announce the final release date of Laal Singh Chaddha.

