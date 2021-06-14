Aamir Khan Productions Call Out Fans To Join In The Celebration Of #20YearsOfLagaan

To celebrate 20 years of Lagaan, the most historic film ever, Aamir Khan Productions calls out the biggest fans to showcase their artwork and emotions for the film. The lucky winner will be receiving some original memorabilia from the sets of Lagaan.

Aamir Khan Productions took to the official social media page to share, "Our love for 'Lagaan' is timeless. Come, join us in the celebrations of #20YearsOfLagaan and help us relive the beautiful memories of the film.

Details of participation, mentioned below.

ज़ो व्यक्ति इस प्रतियोगिता में सबसे बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करेगा, जीत उसी की होगी।"

For participating in this contest, one must present their Lagaan artwork or describe Lagaan in 100 words or can recreate the music of the film with a choreography or musical performance. The film is engrained in so many hearts even today for its impeccable storytelling and the performances by each one of the actors casted.

All geared up to rejoice in this celebration, fans are already using the hashtag #20YearsOfLagaan and sending in their entries for this contest. Written and Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film starred Aamir Khan along with many more brilliant actors.

From the many reasons that the film is remembered even today, one is that Lagaan is the third film after Mother India and Salaam Bombay to get nominated at the prestigious Oscars. Lagaan was also, the first film of Aamir Khan Productions and the house continues to bring cinematic gems to us!