Aamir Khan And RS Prasanna In Talks For The Hindi Remake Of Spanish Film Campeones: Report

Recently, it was reported that Aamir Khan and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan director RS Prasanna are planning to team up for an inspirational slice of life sport film, which will be produced by Sony Pictures India. The latest development we hear is that this sports drama will be an adaptation of the Spanish hit Campeones.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Aamir has had four meetings with RS Prasanna to discuss on adapting the Spanish story according to Hindi sensibilities.

The news portal quoted a source as saying, "The film in question is an official adaptation of the 2018 Spanish classic, Campeones. It revolves around the journey of an arrogant and drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people. The team eventually go on to win multiple championships across the globe. It's an inspirational underdog tale, with the metamorphises of Aamir's character too, from being arrogant and disrespectful, to becoming a sober man."

The source further added, "t falls right in the alley of Aamir Khan with humour, emotion, inspiration and drama. In-fact, these are the factors that has drawn the actor closer to this hidden Spanish gem, and he has been positive on coming on board the film in all the discussions gone by so far. The script is being developed, and Aamir will take a final call around summer 2021, once he completes work on post production Laal Singh Chaddha."

The report further stated that while the Spanish film was set against the backdrop of basketball, the team is yet to lock the sport for the Bollywood remake. "If Aamir comes on board, it would be interesting to see, if even he opts to cast actors with special abilities, just like the original film," the source further told Pinkvilla.

Campeones is a 2018 Spanish comedy-drama which revolves around basketball coach who is forced to work with a team of mentally disabled players as part of his community service. The film was was selected as the Spanish entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards, but it failed to recieve a nomination.

Speaking about Aamir Khan, the superstar recently shot for a special song for his friend and actor Amin Hajee's directorial debut titled Koi Jaane Na. The actor is now busy shooting the remaining portions of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated for a Christmas 2021 release.

