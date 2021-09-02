Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal On Why He Ran Away From Home; 'There Is A Fear Because Of What They Did In Past'

Actor Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan doesn't share a great rapport with his family, and he has no inhibition in accepting it. While he meets his family on certain occasions, he also makes sure to maintain a safe distance from them, because of his bad experience with them in the past.

In his recent conversation with Navbharat Times, when Faissal was asked why he chose to run away from Aamir's house, he revealed that if he had not run away from his house, he'd still be a prisoner there.

The Mela actor said in Hindi, "I was going through that phase with my family, and then one day, Aamir called to say that he wanted my signatory rights because I am mad and can't take care of myself. So I was told to declare before a judge that I am incapable of taking care of myself. I couldn't understand why. So that's when I decided to leave home."

When asked about his current equation with Aamir, he said, "Such a big incident happened to me, so I can forgive him, but I can't forget what happened. I talk to my family on the phone, I wish them on birthdays and on Eid, but there is a distance. There is also a fear, because of what they did in the past. I would like to maintain a distance."

He further said that there is a barrier between him and Aamir, and he feels that it's better to maintain some distance. He also asserted that he holds nothing against his brother or his family and wishes them the best, but does not want to cross certain lines, because he has his own dignity to protect.