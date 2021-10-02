Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Reveals How She Battled Depression In Her Latest 'Ask Me Anything' Session

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has time and again being an active advocate of mental health issues. She has opened up about her own struggle with depression and anxiety with her social media followers. Ira has also launched a foundation that works towards helping people going through mental health problems. In her latest 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, Ira opened up about how she battled depression.

During her 'Ask Me Anything' session, one of the fans asked Ira Khan how she defeated depression. To this, she said that one has to realise what they want and what they do not want in their life. She said, "Get to know yourself. Figure out what you like, what you don't like. Who you like, who you don't like and what you want and then you'll try and start to live your life that way. I think."

Apart from this, one of the fans also asked Ira Khan what is her most fond memory with her pets. To this, Ira said that she can tell her not-so-good memory with her pets. Saying this, she revealed scratches on her legs made by her pet.

Earlier in April this year, Ira Khan had shared a heartfelt video wherein she spoke about her tumultuous journey with battling depression. Ira had said sometimes she still thinks that a part of her does not believe in herself and believes that she is overreacting. She further added about how her depression tends to manifest itself. She had went on to say that there is a constant conflict between the two parts of herself which hinders her from totally healing from her depression.

Ira Khan had confessed that her burn-outs are getting longer so now, she has to try harder to heal. She further added that her plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of her burn-outs. Ira who had also directed a play sometime back had said that she tends to overwork but stated in her caption that working a lot and trying to do a lot is not always a bad thing. She also mentioned that it gets unhealthy after a point and that she needs to strike a balance over there. Ira Khan had ended her message by stating that working also brings her joy.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.